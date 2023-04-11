Dragon Ball Super Reveals Collector Booster: Gold Foil Cards Pt 6 Dragon Ball Super Card Game gives Android 21 some Gold Alternate Art Cards in the rare product Power Absorbed: Collector's Booster.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

These are two Android 21 Gold Foil Alternate Arts from Power Absorbed Collector's Booster. Android 21 is the star of this set, outside of that "Ghost Rare" looking holographic Super Saiyan 3 Goku. That's because the main Power Absorbed set has Android 21's SCR as the chase card, and the Collector's Booster version of that card is currently going for the value of a God Rare. Android 21 may just be the most popular character from the games who hasn't gotten a full intro in the canonical anime, though the latest Super Hero movie did allude to her existence.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.