Dragon Ball Super Reveals Collector Booster: Silver 18 & Krillin Dragon Ball Super Card Game showcases more cards from the Power Absorbed: Collector's Booster feautring Android 18 & Krillin.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

In addition to the Gold Foil Alternate Arts in Power Absorbed Collector's Booster, Silver Foil versions of cards can be pulled. That means that there are four versions of some cards to collect: the standard Power Absorbed print, the holo Power Absorbed print, the Silver Foil Collector's Booster print, and the Gold Foil Collector's Booster print. I love that cards like Krillin Helping His Family and Android 18, For the Sake Of Family are getting a solid treatment, but this also personally feels like too much to me. What do you think? Is Bandai milking this set to death?

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.