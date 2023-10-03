Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Goku & Vegeta Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has now released its new Critical Blow expansion which features a Goku & Vegeta Leader from Fusion Reborn.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at some heroic cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

We previously focused on the villainous card from the Blue-colored section of this set, which gave us a lot of Janemba. Now, we begin the heroic cards connected to the Son Goku Leader card pictured above. Flip the Leader over to its Awaken side to reveal Son Goku & Vegeta, Tag Team in Hell. This team-up is of course a prelude to the Gogeta fusion, which shows up later on a Z-Awaken card in this set. Fusion Reborn, the movie from which this card draws inspiration, is full of some of the most emotional and memorable Vegeta and Goku moments of the whole series. Because of that, I wish it fit into the series' canon more smoothly.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

