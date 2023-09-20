Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Goku Vs. Janemba

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow sees Goku utilize his unstable and energy-sapping Super Saiyan 3 form against Janemba.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

While the timeline of the Buu Saga and Fusion Reborn makes the latter impossible to fit into the canon of Dragon Ball Z as is, man… it's a great watch. Of all of the films, this features the most character development and excitement, making you almost want to bend your brain as much as possible to see how it could fit. The film gives us more Super Saiyan Goku 3 at a time when the form was actually the most powerful transformation Goku can manage, because Super ushers in God Ki and makes SS3 a bulky, energy-sapping thing of the past. Also, the Vegeta stuff in the film is just the best.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

