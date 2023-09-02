Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Grandpa Gohan

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Critical Blow comes with cards featuring Goku's original trainer, Grandpa Gohan.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the O.G. Dragon Ball series that show up in the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Initially masked, Son Gohan, AKA Grandpa Gohan, is Fortuneteller Baba's ultimate undead fighter. After being killed accidentally when Goku goes into his Great Ape mode, Grandpa Gohan passed on. Fortuneteller Baba has the power to bring people back from the dead for one day, and does so to pair Goku with his adoptive grandfather in combat. Grandpa Gohan teaches Goku a lesson by exploiting the weakness in his tail, and soon reveals himself to Goku in an emotional sequence. He is later seen in the series in filler episodes and flashbacks.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!