Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Janemba Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow features the Fusion Reborn villain Janemba on a Blue-colored Leader card.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at the first cards we are spotlighting from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

It has now been established that the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow, the latest DBSCG release, focuses on the Z-era film Fusion Reborn. This film initially debuted the Fusion Dance fusion of Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta, in the movie timeline, which is not canonical to the standard timeline. Gogeta was later brought into the canon in the DBS-era film, Broly. Now, this Fusion Reborn section of Critical Blow is headed up by a Janemba Leader. The Leader Front shows Janemba in its childlike form, but flip it around, and it reveals the overpowered, devilish, demonic form that serves as the main threat in the movie.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

