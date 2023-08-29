Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Sacred Water

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals three new cards from Zenkai Series - Critical Blow featuring Mercenary Tao, Korin, & the Sacred Water.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards Special Rare cards, this time from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today, we have three new cards from the Red Ribbon Army Saga-inspired section of the Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Sacred Water depicts the legendary water that Korin (who appears on the Korin, the Legendary Hermit Cat card) keeps at the top of his tower. Legend has it that drinking the water will make the one who takes it in into an unstoppable warrior. However, it is later revealed that it is simply tap water and that the trials to earn the water are what makes someone more powerful. Later, the Garlic Jr. Saga shows Kami his own version of the Sacred Water, which is actually mystical and is used to heal people from Garlic Jr.'s wicked Black Water Mist.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

