Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Saike Demon

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Critical Blow features Saike Demon, the character who later transforms into Janemba.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at a new pair of cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The Saike Demon, featured on this new "Neglect of Duty" card, is a character from the Dragon Ball Z film Fusion Reborn. Based on slacker culture, this character is an ogre in the employ of King Yemma. He works in the Spirit Laundry in Hell. His lazy work ethic leads to the Soul Cleansing Machine overflowing. It mutates him into the demonic Janemba, who serves as the primary antagonist of the film. This evil energy had been gathering for a long time before it overtook Saike Demon in the film, which made Janemba much more powerful.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

