Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS Gogeta Z-Awaken

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest expansion, Zenkai Series - Critical Blow, features a Super Saiyan Gogeta Z-Awaken card.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at another Z-Awaken card from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

SS Gogeta, Lighting Shining Through Hell is a Z-Awaken card meant to be played on top of the Son Goku and Vegeta Leader card we previously showed from this set. Gogeta also appears in his Super Saiyan form on the horizontal card to the right: Soul Punisher, the Cleansing of Light. This focus on Gogeta from his debut in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn extends to the set's God Rare, which features a new God Rare design on the aura of Gogeta. This new take on God Rares moves away from the "SCR with more gold" vibe we've seen until now, and is confirmed to be the new and consistent visual look for God Rares.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

