Pokémon TCG Japanese Misprinted Ancient Mew Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, Japanese promotional copy of Ancient Mew; from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Unlike with copies of Ancient Mew that Wizards of the Coast distributed with the release of the second Pokémon movie, this copy of the Ancient Mew card is specifically a misprint; on the bottom of the card's front face, it sets its attribution to "Nintedo" rather than Nintendo. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 24th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this anomalous and rare misprinted card from the Pokémon TCG.

An enigmatic card from the Pokémon TCG, Ancient Mew, is this way because of its illegibility in its printed form. Not many people know quite what it actually says on the card, and as the function of a trading card game card is to be read and understood for use in a game, Ancient Mew is practically impossible to play with. We have covered this phenomenon before. Nevertheless, it is a supremely-sought after collector's item, perhaps this one more so due to its misprinted text on the bottom (ironically, the only completely legible text on the card).

If you wish to place a bid on this scarce misprinted Pokémon TCG card, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 24th at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find this auction's listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!