Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Saiyan Cumber SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Critical Blow features Super Saiyan Cumber, the primary antagonist of The Prison Planet Saga.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

While this may look like a Super Saiyan 3 upon first glance, take a closer look at Super Saiyan Cumber. The eyebrows are still there. He hasn't gone AJ from The Sopranos mode yet. Cumber is the primary antagonist of The Prison Planet Saga, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes storyline that the last couple of DBSCG sets have been focusing their attention on for the Black-section of their sets. Cumber gets into some epic battles here, but he is depicted alone on this Special Rare which showcases his immense power as The Evil Saiyan wielding the power of Super Saiyan. This puts him up to the strength of the characters using God Ki and beyond.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

