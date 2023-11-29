Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Goku's Omen

Goku's battle with Kale and evolution into Ultra Instinct Sign appear on new Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Perfect Combination reveals.

Article Summary Bandai announces "Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination", the new DBS Card Game set.

Set to be the final standard edition before "Zenkai Series EX" launches.

Featuring iconic moments from the Tournament of Power and Trunks sagas.

New cards showcase Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign and Kefla's battle.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The above two cards depict two iconic moments from the Tournament of Power. The first is, of course, the battle between Goku and Kefla, the Potarra-earring fusion of Caulifla and Kale. Kefla is able to tap into a unique halfway state between Caulifa's standard Super Saiyan form and Kale's green Legendary Super Saiyan form. They can even take this Kefla-specific form to its Super Saiyan 2 equivalent. The other card, omen of a Comeback, shows Goku accessing his Ultra Instinct Sign form, which was, of course, an omen for his upcoming Ultra Instinct transformation.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!