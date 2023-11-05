Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Nappa & Scouter

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination card featuring the iconic Saiyan technology: the scouter.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Super Card Game announces new expansion, Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The expansion features Scouter and Nappa cards from the Saiyan Saga and Future Trunks Saga.

This expansion is the sixth of the Zenkai Series, and the final one before the series title changes to Zenkai Series EX.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The two new cards are Scouter and Nappa, Using a Scouter. This is, of course, referencing the Saiyan technology that was introduced for Power Level reading during the Saiyan Saga. This created a way for not only the characters but also the fans to measure the characters' power. There are official power levels that are taken from actual confirmed readings in the series, mostly official power levels that are taken from official tie-in media, and then, of course, fan-created power levels, which are numbers created by fans using context clues from the series.

