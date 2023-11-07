Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Piccolo Special Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new Special Rare from December 2023's Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination featuring Piccolo.

The expansion is a Trunks-themed set with focuses on the Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and History of Trunks.

The Special Rare print of Piccolo captures his team-up with Goku in the battle against Raditz.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at another card from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

This Saiyan Saga-inspired card is the Special Rare print of Piccolo, Combo With an Old Enemy. The old enemy here refers to Goku, as this card depicts Piccolo during his team-up with his rival during the battle with Raditz. This battle, the inaugural clash of the Z-era of Dragon Ball, resulted in the first death of Son Goku and Piccolo being tasked with Gohan's training. Ultimately, this was the start of Piccolo's redemption as he turned from an outright villain to a reluctant antihero to an actual family friend of Goku and Gohan.

