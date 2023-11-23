Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Trunks Secret Rare

Bandai revealed the new Trunks Secret Rare from Dragon Ball Super Card Game but their picture had an error that got fans talking.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

A few days ago, we discussed how Trunks didn't get the God Rare slot in this set, largely focused on him. That slot went to Ultra Instinct Goku. Trunks does, however, get a Secret Rare with SS Trunks, Complete Elimination. We have mostly seen cards focused on Trunks in his own timeline as a young teen training with Gohan and then later in the early days of the Android Saga. Here, we see him rocking the Saiyan armor along with his father Vegeta, as they train together.

Bandai slipped up here, though, uploading a picture of this SCR with two visible print lines. This became the topic of fan discussion on the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook post rather than the quality of the card.

