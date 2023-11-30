Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Ultra Instinct SR

Goku's Super-era forms of Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct feature on new Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards.

Article Summary Bandai announces 'Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination,' the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion.

The set features a Trunks-themed lineup with sagas including Future Trunks and Tournament of Power.

New Goku cards display Ultra Instinct, Super Saiyan God, and Super Saiyan Blue forms.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Three more Son Goku cards have been revealed for the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. We have three different forms on display here. The Super Rare showcases Goku in his Ultra Instinct form, which was his big evolution during the Tournament of Power. The other two cards have the forms that he attained during the early Super stories. Super Saiyan God is the red-haired form, of course, and Goku then evolves that into the Super Saiyan Blue (also known as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan) form by essentially going Super Saiyan while using the Super Saiyan God form.

