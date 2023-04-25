Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Whis & Goku Dragon Ball Super Card Game will soon release the new Zenkai Series expansion which will feature cards with Whis & Super Saiyan Blue Goku.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Resurgence.

Today's previews include a card featuring Whis, Beerus's Angel Attendant, and two cards featuring Super Saiyan Blue Goku, one of them being a Zenkai Card. Whis is one of Goku's trainers during Dragon Ball Super, and their training is the reason that both Goku and Vegeta are off-planet during the Golden Frieza Saga. Due to Goku and Vegeta's absence, Frieza has his run at the Z-Fighters of Earth for a while first. With his increased power in his Golden form, he is able to make a mockery of Gohan and, in the anime TV series version, even kill Piccolo. Whis and Super Saiyan Blue Goku are both beyond Frieza's power at that point in the series, though.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.