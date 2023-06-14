Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Cell Saga Androids

Imperfect Cell, Android 17, and Android 18 feature on newly revealed cards from Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal more Green-colored cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today's card reveals are Cell, Greedy Absorption; Android 18, Encroaching Hand of Evil; and Android 17, Encroaching Hand of Evil. These three cards indeed connect thematically, as Dragon Ball Z fans will remember. On the Cell, Greedy Absorption card, Imperfect Cell is shown sending his tail rocketing forward, which he used to absorb people. In order to attain his Perfect form, Cell must absorb Android 17 and Android 18. Thus, the Encroaching Hand of Evil. Absorbing 17 leads Cell to gain his Semi-Perfect form and absorbing 18 leads to his Perfect form. Later, Cell expels Android 18 during the Cell Games but when he self-destructs and reforms, he is able to achieve a heightened version of his Perfect form on his own.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

