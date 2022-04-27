Dungeons & Dragons Online Puts Isle Of Dread On Pre-Order

Standing Stone Games has put the next expansion for Dungeons & Dragons Online up for pre-order as players are headed to the Isle of Dread. As you might suspect from the name, you're headed off to deal with The cult of Vecna, which has been signed in the area along with a new mysterious island that has reappeared off the coast. Its dinosaurs and The Whispered One in this new adventure for you to play, which is currently set to be released on June 8th. Players that pre-purchase the expansion will receive immediate access to in-game items, cosmetics, and the Tabaxi race, which is being added as an option for character creation. You can read more about the expansion below.

With the Isle of Dread expansion, Dungeons & Dragons Online's level cap has increased to 32! This is the first level cap increase since 2015. Isle of Dread includes questing and adventures that can be played by characters of Heroic Level 7 and Legendary level 30+. New Adventures Based On Classic D&D! – The Isle of Dread module comes to life in all new quests and a massive adventure area filled with dangerous dinousaurs! Traverse tarpits, navigate ancient ruins, and uncover Vecna's devious plans.

Isle of Dread will debut an all new customizable Dinosaur-bone crafting system, and showcase new pirate-inspired gear, new Sentient Artifacts to hunt for, and new Augments to customize your gear! Permanent Raptor Hireling – Form your own hunting pack with a permanent Raptor Hireling named Teal! Available in the Collector's and Ultimate editions of Saltmarsh. The Collector's Raptor supports Heroic level 7, while the Ultimate Fan Bundle Raptor supports level 30.

Form your own hunting pack with a permanent Raptor Hireling named Teal! Available in the Collector's and Ultimate editions of Saltmarsh. The Collector's Raptor supports Heroic level 7, while the Ultimate Fan Bundle Raptor supports level 30. Play your Way – Upgrade to the Collector's Edition or Ultimate Fan Bundle for extra items, cosmetics, unlocks, and goodies! Choose the edition that's right for you.