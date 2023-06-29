Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Super Saiyan 4 Mira

The Xenoverse villain Mira can attain a form similar to Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball Super Card Game when he absorbs this villain.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another pair of cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today, we have two Demon Realm-themed cards from the Black-colored section of this set. We have:

Mira, Creator Absorption

Supreme Kai of Time, Releasing Time Power

Mira, Creator Absorption, shows the character in his Super Saiyan 4 form. Much like Cell, Mira is an artificial creation that features as a villain. He is the Demon King that succeeds Dabura and is made of Earthling, Demon Realm Race, Android, Freiza, Namekia, and Saiyan parts. Mira can transform into forms that resemble Super Saiyan upgrades, including Super Mira and the above Super Saiyan 4-esque form, which he attains after he absorbs Towa and the Time Egg laid by the Tokitoki race.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

