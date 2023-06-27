Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Super Saiyan God Trunks

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Wild Resurgence features Super Saiyan God Trunks from the Xenoverse games and promotional anime.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal move onto the Super Dragon Ball Heroes-themed Black-colored section from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Here, we have two card reveals featuring Trunks in his Super Saiyan God form, which initially debuted in Dragon Ball Super Card Game in the landmark Realm of the Gods set from early 2022. Now, this form returns on:

SSG Trunks, Guiding Light Z-Awaken card

SSG Trunks, Sealing Power

This form was never achieved by Trunks in the main timeline. Instead, we see the main timeline Trunks stick with Super Saiyan while Future Trunks progresses to Super Saiyan 2 and then the Super Saiyan Rage form, which is unique to him. Super Saiyan God is only achieved by Xeno Trunks of all the various iterations of the character.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

