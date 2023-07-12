Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Tournament Pack Part 4

Gohan and his grandfather Bardock both have a shared enemy: Frieza. All three feature in the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game Tournament Pack.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another set of Tourname Pack cards that were given to competitive players during Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence pre-release events.

Today's Tournament Pack cards feature:

Bardock, Saiyan Invasion

Son Gohan, Weakened Power

Frieza, Provoking Attack

These cards aren't linked chronologically but are thematically, in a sense. They all tie in to Frieza. Bardock's number one enemy is, of course, Frieza, as Bardock faced off with the evil galactic emperor as his home world of Planet Vegeta was consumed by a horrific energy ball. Gohan, Bardock's grandson, who the brave Saiyan never got to know, is sporting his green tracksuit, which he wore during the battle with Golden Frieza. Here, we saw how much Gohan's power had fallen due to lack of training, as established in the card's name.

