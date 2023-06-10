Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Uub Super Rare

Uub gets a new Gold-stamped Super Rare, depicting him in his fused with Mr. Buu form, in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the Super Rare cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today's Wild Resurgence reveals include three Uub cards and a Mr. Satan (or, Hercule) card. Uub, Body Resistance features the character in the form he achieves after becoming one with Mr. Buu (or Good Buu) a la Piccolo and Nail. He retains the same physical form more of less, though he does bulk up and now dons clothing more similar to a Buu form. This card will be one of the eighteen Super Rares in the set. Super Rares, or SRs, are Gold-Stamped cards that come five per booster box and are considered "hits" among collectors. After Super Rares, there are the rarer Special Rares (SPRs) which come two per box, Secret Rares (SCRs), which come two per case of twelve boxes, and finally, God Rares, which are so rare that they have no discernible rate that we can confirm.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

