Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Ho-Oh V

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with easily one of the most stunning Pokémon-V ever printed.

Artist AKIRA EGAWA delivers a stunning painterly Ho-Oh that, to my eye, has art easily as good as an Alternate Art. In fact, with a silver border and texture added, this would not only be acceptable but also one of the best Alts of the year. Ho-Oh is ferocious and realistic in this dynamic illustration that swirls with brilliant blue, gleaming purple, and blazing flames. The use of this style on a V shows how these Ultra Rare cards don't need to stick to a single style. Instead, they should embrace the variety that the TCG has always offered common, uncommons, and rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.