Halloween Countdown: The Top Five Bug-Types In Pokémon GO

Halloween is on its way back to Pokémon GO. In honor of the event, we are counting down the best Pokémon of the spooky variety to bring into raids. First, we covered the Top Five Ghost-types and Dark-types here. Now, things get creepy and crawly as we count down the Top Five Bug-types to use as raid counters in Pokémon GO.

5 – Genesect

The Mythical Genesect comes with multiple different Drives, but don't concern yourself with that when taking advantage of its Bug-type moves. These Drives do not change their typing, which is Bug/Steel-type. Instead, these change the typing of a specific move called Techno Blast, which isn't relevant to its use as a Bug. Suiting this bad boy with double Bug-type moves like Fury Cutter and X-Scissor will cut through Psychic-types.

4 – Yanmega

Yanmega is essentially tied with Genesect, sometimes ranking higher due to the attack capabilities of certain Pokémon that Bug-types counter. Yanmega is one of just two non-Legendary, non-Mythical, non-Mega Pokémon on the list, and it earns its keep by being a strong Bug/Flying-type attacker.

3 – Mega Beedrill

Our first Mega of the list is Mega Beedrill, who would've topped this list around this time last year. Mega Beedrill is one hell of an attacker and is quite diverse as well. Beedrill is a Bug/Poison-type, but it also has meta-relevant Flying-type and Ground-type moves, making this Kanto classic well worth your investment of both Stardust and Beedrill Mega Energy.

2 – Vikavolt

New arrival! This Bug/Electric-type Pokémon from Alola evolves from Charjabug, but it can only be done when near a Magnetic Lure. If you haven't seen one active recently, I think it's worth using your own, considering how high this thing ranks in the meta. Only one Bug-type outranks it as a raid counter, and that is…

1 – Mega Scizor

The reigning champ is the Bug/Steel-type Mega Scizor, who hits hard and charges up that X-Scissor blindingly fast. When it comes to Bugs, no one in Pokémon GO is messing with Mega Scizor.