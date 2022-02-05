Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game Reveals New Gamemaster Toolkit

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a new item coming to Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game as GM's will be getting a Gamemaster Toolkit. The kit is basically designed to give you everything you need to quickly and efficiently set up and run a campaign from the TTRPG and give players a little more flair than just what they have on the character sheet. The kit contains setting information, location details, an array of NPC's to interact with, an additional set of rules, and a pamphlet of GM advice for running your players through a game to keep things both fun and interesting. The toolkit is available for pre-order via the Modiphius US and UK shops. The big difference is timing as most will see this ship in March, but US customers won't see it until May.

The Dishonored Tabletop Roleplaying Game transports players to the Empire of the Isles and beyond, to the conspiracies and intrigues of its political class, religious sects, and populist factions. The Dishonored Gamemaster's Toolkit includes advice, details, locations, NPCs, and new rules to help start an exciting campaign and to keep players on the edge of their seats! You will need the Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook to fully utilize the toolkit. The big features of the Dishonored Gamemaster's Toolkit include: A 51-page Gamemaster's booklet, a Gamemaster's Mat with key rules and a dedicated area to track Chaos, reference sheets for your players, and a set of Chaos and Momentum tokens

Gamemaster advice includes alternative ways to start your campaigns and use Chaos to its full potential

A whole host of new Dunwall locations to explore, as well as a short adventure set in the Roseburrow Ruin, and unique NPCs that can serve as valuable allies or dangerous adversaries for your players

New optional rules for crafting, inventing, and tinkering, allowing you to follow in the footsteps of Dishonored's greatest inventors