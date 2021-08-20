PUBG Mobile Release New Poseidon X-Suit & More

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have released a brand new Poseidon X-Suit into PUBG Mobile this week, along with a number of other surprises. The suit, as you might suspect, is pretty flashy and comes with some nice decoration that will make you look like the king of the sea. But like all suits in the game, it does absolutely nothing for your gameplay. You can't even swim a tiny bit faster in this thing, it's just a skin to collect. The Poseidon X-Suit is available for all players to unlock through the Lucky Spin, as you'll have a chance to dress up and feel like the mythical god of the seas. Along with the new skin, the game has released a new song for you to listen to called "Tidal Wave", which we have more info on below. And it comes in as part of an update that fixes just a few things here and there. Enjoy!

In celebration, PUBG Mobile has also released a new theme song, 'Tidal Wave', for the sea themed Poseidon X-Suit; performed by lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and main songwriter of rock group Saint Asonia, Adam Gontier. You can listen to the song in the PUBG Mobile Game lobby or on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify or Amazon Music. Adam Gontier is the Canadian singer, guitarist and songwriter of the Rock group Saint Asonia, having released the studio albums Flawed Design and self-titled Saint Asonia'since its formation in 2015. Before that, Adam Gontier was lead singer and guitarist of the popular rock band Three Days Grace, with hits such as 'Animal I Have Become', 'Just Like You', and 'I Hate Everything About You'. With this partnership, he brings his alternative rock singing and songwriting to PUBG Mobile, for both fans and players alike to enjoy.