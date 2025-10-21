Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Dragon Maiden: Blossoms of the Past, Incompatibility Studio

Dragon Maiden: Blossoms Of The Past Releases On Steam

Dragon Maiden: Blossoms of the Past has been released, as you cvan play the 2D pixel-art mystery adventure is available on Steam

Players are trapped in a 22-hour time loop, gathering clues to prevent disaster in a Chinese village.

Explore 166 locations, interact with 300+ villagers, and uncover secrets through hundreds of events.

Strategic choices and side quests offer multiple paths to piece together the truth behind the mystery.

Indie game developer Incompatibility Studio and publisher 2P Games have launched Dragon Maiden: Blossoms of the Past on Steam this week. 2D pixel-art mystery adventure title where you find yourself trapped in a time loop in a Chinese village. Every day gives you 22 hours to gather clues and find out what you need to do in order to save everyone from a terrible fate at the end of the night. Enjoy teh trailer and info here before check out the game yourself.

Dragon Maiden: Blossoms of the Past

You are about to enter the memory of Wang Xie, the protagonist, and explore the village from her perspective. During this period of time, which only lasts for twenty-two hours, you can talk to the villagers, investigate the rumors, and trigger the events, so as to piece together what has actually happened on "that night" with the clues. However, what hides beneath this seemingly peaceful village is a dark and appalling secret…

In the game, there are twenty-two hours in the day, and a new round starts each time the day is repeated. In each cycle, you can try different ways to explore and make decisions, gathering intel and getting closer to the truth by deducting. You'll have four points of Action in each hour, and can only trigger 44 events for each cycle. You need to make your plans wisely. Whether to continue investigating the main quest, or to help others repair the swing and find the stolen tile cats? Or maybe these "side quests" also contain key clues? There are 166 spots in the village to explore, with more than 300 characters and hundreds of events to be triggered. Each character, each line of dialogue, and each corner is a key element of this world, together creating a vivid portrait of all walks of life.

