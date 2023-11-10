Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, as Square Enix prepares to release the game next month.

Article Summary Square Enix unveils new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

Embark on Psaro's journey in a rich story, mastering monster training and synthesis.

Over 500 monsters to collect and combine with a revamped synthesis system.

Challenge wranglers globally with the game's online capabilities after December 1.

Square Enix has released a new trailer today for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, as we get a better look at the gameplay to come. This is really one of the better previews we've had of the title since it was announced, as they have been keeping the bulk of the reveals to just screenshots. In case you're not aware of this one, the game will have you taking on the role of the main protagonist Psaro's story, as we see his beginnings while exploring the unique environments of Nadiria. You'll need to master the art of training and synthesizing monsters as you teach them various powerful skills and abilities in an effort to become the ultimate monster wrangler and possibly the future Master of Monsterkind. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023.

"Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the newest game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. As tradition dictates, the main character is adept at forming powerful bonds with the monsters they meet. These monster allies will join the hero on their adventure, fighting in their stead against the enemies they encounter. In that sense, this game is no different. But unlike his predecessors, Psaro is under the influence of a curse, placed upon him by his father, the ruler of Nadiria, and is unable to harm any creature of monster blood himself."

"Psaro resolves to become a monster wrangler, training up his team of monsters or creating new ones through the power of synthesis. With over 500 different types of monster, and a revamped synthesis system, there are brand-new monster combinations to discover and many familiar friends—and arch enemies—from other titles in the Dragon Quest series to create. And with the game's online capabilities, you can now do battle with monster wranglers from around the world. Do you have what it takes to become the world's greatest monster wrangler?"

