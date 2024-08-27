Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Unveils Steam & Mobile Date

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is finally making its way to PC and mobile, as the game will arrive this September

Article Summary Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince hits PC and mobile this December with all Switch DLC included.

Players guide Psaro, a prince cursed from harming monsters, on a unique adventure in the Dragon Quest universe.

Cycle through four seasons in Nadiria, discovering new areas and season-specific monsters along the way.

Synthesize over 500 monsters, explore dungeons, and compete in Quickfire Contest speed matches.

Square Enix revealed that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is finally coming to both PC via Steam and mobile devices this December. The game has already been out for a while now on Nintendo Switch, with players taking on a very different kind of experience set within the Dragon Quest universe as you play a prince unable to harm monsters. Along with the main game, players will also get all of the content released for the Switch so far. We have the finer details from the team below, as the game will arrive on September 11.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince features Psaro, the demon prince, whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. As a result, he must become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting and fighting alongside monsters throughout the various environments of the fantastical world of Nadiria. Over the course of this adventure, the seasons will regularly cycle through Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, which not only changes the landscape but also opens new areas, and players will encounter different monsters specific to that season.

One of the most powerful tools in the player arsenal is the newly evolved synthesis system, which allows players to create completely new monsters by combining those already on their roster. Players can experiment and eventually unlock over 500 monsters, including franchise favorites, dark lords, and completely new creatures. Furthermore, Quickfire Contest, an automatic speed match, will allow players to compete in a single-player challenge mode in 30 consecutive matches. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for PC and mobile will include all previously launched DLC from the Nintendo Switch Digital Deluxe Edition.

In this special dungeon, scout monsters that have already been befriended once before. The Mole Hole provides ample opportunity to reunite easily with monsters that only appear during specific seasons or weather conditions and even those that can only otherwise be obtained via synthesis. Coach Joe's Dungeon Gym: Explore the randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters.

Explore the randomly generated dungeons to battle legions of powerful monsters. Treasure Trunks: A mysterious treasure chest containing exciting rewards that can be opened once every hour, allowing players to get their hands on some helpful items.

