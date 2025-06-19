Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dragonbane, Free RPG Day

Dragonbane Will Make a Quickstart Free For Free RPG Day

Dragonbane: The Magistrate's Gambit Quickstart will be available totally free during Free RPG Day at participating locations

This quickstart adventure offers a ready-to-play scenario designed for fast, low-prep Dragonbane sessions.

Players work to outwit a cheating archmage by swapping magical artifacts before a pivotal game begins.

Includes condensed rules, a full adventure, and seven pre-generated characters for instant play.

Free League Publishing revealed that they have a special item going out for Free RPG Day, as players can snag Dragonbane: The Magistrate's Gambit Quickstart. At select hobby shops and game locations, players can grab this unique and totally free quick campaign that will get you and your players off on an adventure path very quickly. In the true sense of the day, it features a gamemaster who is looking to cheat their way to victory over an item. We have more details about what you'll find in the quickstart below, as we wish you luck in finding it at a participating location on June 21.

Dragonbane: The Magistrate's Gambit Quickstart

Archmage Kalisial has a bet with Magistrate Stalomer. In their youth, the two of them came upon a magic necklace. To decide who gets to wear it, they meet once a year for a game of smickleboard. Now, Stalomer wants to win just once before he departs this life. Suspecting that Kalisial is using three magical artifacts to cheat — a wig, a pair of gilded spectacles, and an onyx game board — Stalomer has had replicas made of these items. Your mission is to replace the artifacts with the replicas before the game begins…

Dragonbane: The Magistrate's Gambit is a tournament adventure for Dragonbane RPG and offers difficult challenges for even the most cunning and skilled adventurers. Players will need to work together to solve puzzles, win battles, and find valuable treasures – all in just two hours. Dragonbane is a game full of magic, mystery, and adventure, designed for fast play with very little prep time and adventures that are a breeze to run. This new Quickstart includes condensed rules, a complete adventure, and seven pre-generated characters. All you need to play is a few dice, some pencils, and your imagination!

