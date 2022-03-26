Dread X Collection 5 Reveals Second Batch Of Titles

HUNSVOTTI

Finland 1888. The hardworking locals are celebrating the midsummer; Juhannus, a nightless night that is believed to have magical properties. Swept up in the superstitions, you decide to try out a ritual your father told you about: "Throw seven flowers into the well and the reflection at the bottom will show your future love…"

Deemed unlovable by your peers, you start a scavenger hunt for flowers. But be warned, not everyone wants to see you succeed. They would rather brand you as… The Hunsvotti…