Dread X Collection 5 Will Be Released In April 2022

Indie publisher DreadXP announced they have a new horror game collection on the way as Dread X Collection 5 will be coming out in April. Much like the previous collections they have released, this is a set of indie horror titles that will keep you jumping and second-guessing everything as you delve deep into everything from sci-fi to modern noir to classic jump scare. We got the full list of everything in this collection and the teaser trailer, the only thing we don't have is the official release date as it will be on Steam sometime in April.

This time around, the terrifying theme for Dread X Collection 5 is "entertainment". Dark festivals, abandoned daycares, creepy theaters, video games at home — nowhere and nothing is safe! Dread X Collection 5 also further expands the meta narrative that ties the Dread X Collection games together. Such monstrous mysteries await! Dread X Collection 5 features the following twelve games from new and returning independent developers to the anthology series: Outpost 3000 by Christopher Yabsley (Pigsaw): A birthday bash at Outpost 3000 is every small town kid's dream. But this alien themed party venue holds something more sinister beneath the surface.

A late night of karaoke. A wrong turn. Singing? Where did the train station come from, and where does it go? Rotten Sigma by VisceralError (The Gallagher Case): 12 children disappeared at the Gallagher Sports Center in 2006. Neal, a retired policeman, finds the courage to investigate.

A daycare haunted by something sinister. Cries for help echo from its empty halls. We Never Left by Conner Rush of FYRE Games (Summerland): On a dark and stormy night in 1983, the phone rings. "FINISH THE GAME".

Finland 1888. The locals are celebrating Juhannus, a nightless night in midsummer said to hold magical power. A ritual must be completed. Gallerie by Shackles (Totem): The paint whispers in an infamous art gallery where mysterious disappearances have occurred.

The night signals closing time at Pomeroy Grasslands carnival and its employee Trevor volunteers to lock up. Alone in his booth, with a strange book in Lost and Found, a man steps out of the darkness and hands Trevor a note: "let me in." Vestige by Philip Hesselbäck (Axis Mundi – included in Dread X Collection: The Hunt): An old videogame from childhood. A familiar place. A dark memory breaks through.

It's the twentieth anniversary of the tragic fire that claimed dozens of lives at the legendary Resver nightclub in 1992. An invitation arrives. It's time for a night to remember at the resurrected Resver. Ludomalica by iwilliams (Haunted PS1 Madvent Calendar 2021): It's past midnight and mom and dad are gone for the weekend. There's no better time than now to try playing Ludomalica. It's just a board game, right? But something feels … wrong.

A young child falls asleep during a puppet show and awakes alone in an old, musty theater. Finding all the doors to be bricked over, the child must face the darkness that lies beyond the curtains. INTERIM by Phantom Sloth Games (The Bends): Alfred moved to Hollywood with nothing more than a few dollars in his pocket and a dream in his heart. A dream to be front and center as the leading man in a major motion picture. All eyes would be on him, in the INTERIM.