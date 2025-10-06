Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Atlanta, ESL FACEIT Group

DreamHack Atlanta Reveals Full 2025 Esports Lineup

DreamHack Atlanta has rolled out the full list of events happening later this month, as they promote all of the esports championships

Article Summary DreamHack Atlanta 2025 will host the largest esports championship lineup ever from Oct 31 to Nov 2.

Highlights include SNK World Championship, Marvel Rivals Grand Finals, and Clash Fest World Finals.

Multiple tournaments feature games like Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, Valorant, and EA Sports FC Pro.

Total prizing across all DreamHack Atlanta esports events exceeds $6 million in cash and championship spots.

ESL FACEIT Group revealed all of the events they have coming up for DreamHack Atlanta, giving us a more complete picture of their esports lineup. The team is bragging that this is the biggest collection of esports championships and more happening under one banner, as the event will have multiple end-of-season events running from Halloween until November 2. We have the full details below from the organizers of everything you can see in person and online.

DreamHack Atlanta 2025 Esports Lineup

SNK World Championship (SWC) 2025

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: Prepare for a battle of fighting game titans! In collaboration with SNK, the SNK World Championship brings the world's most elite competitors to DreamHack Atlanta. They'll battle it out across four iconic titles: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, and Art of Fighting 3. This isn't just a tournament—it's a high-stakes showdown for a piece of fighting game history.

Prizing: $4.1 million (across the full circuit)

Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals

When: Oct 27 – Nov 2

What: The stage is set for an epic superhero showdown! The world's best teams will converge for the Marvel Rivals: Ignite Grand Finals. This premier global competition will see teams fight for the championship crown and the ultimate bragging rights. The stakes couldn't be higher.

Prizing: $1 million

Clash of Clans World Championship Finals

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: Prepare, and get ready for the biggest competitive Clash of Clans spectacle of the year! For the first time ever Clash of Clans World Championship World Finals is coming to the US, and to DreamHack Atlanta! The eight best teams in the world will battle it out on the big stage to take home the trophy and the title of World Champions. Join us on-site or watch the magic online, Clash On!

Prizing: $700,000

Clash Royale League World Finals

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: Get ready for the biggest Clash Royale battle of the year! At Clash Fest, the top 12 players on the planet will battle for the crown at the Clash Royale League World Finals.

Prizing: $500,000

FC Pro Open Last Chance Qualifier & FC Pro Open Global Qualifier

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: EA Sports FC is bringing its flagship FC Pro 26 esports circuit to DreamHack Atlanta. Top performers from FC Pro 25 are set to collide with this season's regional winners in the FC Pro Open Global Qualifier on Saturday and Sunday. The 64-player showdown will determine the 16 finalists who will advance to weekly FC Pro Open competition. For the first time, four EA Sports FC 26 hopefuls will have a chance to join regional powerhouses by qualifying through a high-stakes 256-player open bracket as part of the FC Pro Open Last Chance Qualifier on Friday.

Prizing: $152,000

CFB26 DreamHack Challenge

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: The college football spotlight shines on DreamHack Atlanta! In cooperation with EA Sports, the CFB26 DreamHack Challenge will feature top players competing on EA SPORTS College Football 26. Out of 512 contenders, only the top 32 will advance to the championship bracket for a shot at the title.

Prizing: $25,000

Rainbow 6 Siege X Atlanta (R6X ATL)

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: R6X returns to DreamHack, with an all-new tournament featuring eight teams in the DreamHack Atlanta Freeplay area. The top two teams will compete on the Main Stage on Sunday.

Prizing: $10,000

DreamHack Knockout

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: DreamHack is offering a direct path to the pros. The DreamHack Knockout gives Counter-Strike 2 players, from casual to pro, a chance to qualify for the ESL Pro League. Simply buy into the on-site open bracket and compete for a winner-take-all spot in ESL Pro League Season 23.

Prizing: Winner qualifies to ESL Pro League Season 23; $10,000 split among the top 4 placements.

The DreamHack Collegiate Invitational

When: Oct 31 – Nov 2

What: It's time for students to shine! The DreamHack Collegiate Invitational returns for its second year as a tournament designed for students, by students. 16 of the top collegiate Rocket League teams and eight collegiate Valorant teams will compete live from the Freeplay Area.

Prizing: $1,000

