DreamHack Confirms Atlanta Return This November

Organizers behind the esports extravaganza DreamHack have announced they will be returning to Atlanta in mid-November. For the first time in three years, the event will make a grand return to the Georgia World Congress Center, taking place from November 18th-20th, 2022. The event has already started selling tickets as they have "early bird" pricing for tickets starting at $24 for a one-day pass and $85 for a three-day experience. Right now, they have the majority of what will be happening listed, but in short, you'll see several tournaments, an expo hall with tons of vendors, cosplay competitions, FGC battles, Magic: The Gathering tournaments, BYOC events, and more. We have more from today's announcement for you to read below.

"We are super excited to bring DreamHack back to the great city of Atlanta," said Shahin Zarrabi, VP Strategy & Growth at DreamHack. "These last two years of the pandemic have been so hard for so many, but gaming has always brought communities together both online and in person. So it is especially meaningful to bring our event back to Atlanta for the first time in three years. The DreamHack experience truly has no equal — we can't wait to once again share it with Atlanta."

Among an array of professional, amateur and collegiate gaming competitions will also be Fighting Game Championships, the beloved and famous Bring-Your-Own-Computer (BYOC) three-day LAN party; Cosplay Championship; Magic: The Gathering Atlanta Showdown; Panels; Indie Games; Expo and much more to be announced. In addition, the annual Esport Summit will take place ahead of DreamHack Atlanta, punctuating the thriving esports industry in Georgia and beyond. Esports Summit provides global business leaders and educators a comprehensive view of the entire esports ecosystem, including networking opportunities, presentations from industry leaders, and workshops with some of the largest names in the esports and scholastic esports industry.