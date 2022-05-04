DreamHack Dallas Adds More Tournaments & Cosplay Contest

DreamHack announced new additions to their event happening in Dallas next month as they have more tourneys and a cosplay contest. The team is going all-out to make their first major event in the U.S. in-person again feel like a major deal as they've now added more content to the three-day event happening from June 3rd-6th at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. The two big additions to this are a new set o "Bring Your Own Computer" tournaments so you can play on your own tower/laptop in several games, and a new cosplay contest with a few celeb judges deciding who the best dressed in the arena will be. We have more details on both below.

BYOC Tournaments DreamHack Dallas offers pro and casual gamers the opportunity to "bring-your-own-computer" (BYOC) gaming rigs, hook into a LAN socket powered by one of the world's fastest internet connections, and get their game on. Attendees have the option to play around the clock for three days straight just for fun, or to ​compete in ​BYOC tournaments​ where thousands in cash prizes are on the line. Limited tickets are available. The BYOC represents the foundation of how DreamHack began — founded in 1994 as a BYOC LAN party, DreamHack grew over its 25+ years into a global phenomenon as the go-to gaming lifestyle festival for today's youth, hosted all around the world. BYOC tournaments – $15,000 prize pool Rocket League 3v3 – $2,500 CS:GO 5v5 – $2,500 Valorant 5v5 – $2,500 League of Legends 5v5 – $2,500 Teamfight Tactics – $2,500 Age of Empires IV – $500 MTG Arena – $400 Hearthstone – $1,200 Legends of Runeterra – $400 LAN activities

Midnight Madness Mini-Games Scavenger hunts Funsies tournaments And more

PC Championship: "Does your PC look like a powerful titan forged it to harness the full power of the raw elements? " Elemental Series WIND – Best air cooling Liquid – Best liquid cooling Lights – Best lighting Power – Most powerful benchmark Soul – Fan voted

"

DreamHack Dallas 2022 Cosplay Competition The three judges of DreamHackDallas' Cosplay Championship will be looking out for cosplayer craftsmanship, technical difficulty, accuracy, embodiment of the character, and stage presence. Competitors will compete among the categories of Master, Artisan and Novice for a share of the $2500 prize pool. Signups are available now here. More information is available here. JUDGES Stella Chuu — Stella Chuu started cosplaying in 2011. A self taught-artist and entrepreneur, she dedicates her days to creating cosplay and promoting geek culture. When not traveling around the world to conventions and events, she is live-streaming at home.

Stella Chuu started cosplaying in 2011. A self taught-artist and entrepreneur, she dedicates her days to creating cosplay and promoting geek culture. When not traveling around the world to conventions and events, she is live-streaming at home. LadyLavinias — Cat "LadyLavinias" Szelkowski is a Twitch Partner, award-winning Cosplayer, and Color Commentator. Her streaming content is primarily focused on card games, TTRPGs, and puzzle games. When playing Magic the Gathering, she is usually focused on brewing janky decks or grinding the limited ladder.

— Cat "LadyLavinias" Szelkowski is a Twitch Partner, award-winning Cosplayer, and Color Commentator. Her streaming content is primarily focused on card games, TTRPGs, and puzzle games. When playing Magic the Gathering, she is usually focused on brewing janky decks or grinding the limited ladder. JenEricLive — Jen and Eric of JenEricLive are married Twitch Partners and TikTokers. They love to entertain with humor and cosplay and are best known for their Dwarven cosplays!