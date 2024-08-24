Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drug Dealer Simulator 2, True Games Syndicate

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 Announces New Casino DLC

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 is giving you a new place to gamble as the Casino DLC will briing you new locations and games to play

Article Summary True Games Syndicate announces new DLC for Drug Dealer Simulator 2: Casino

Run a casino as part of your drug dealing operation with the new Casino DLC

Experience five gambling games including Texas Hold'em, Slots, and Blackjack

Complete new quests to transform into a big-shot casino owner

Indie game developer True Games Syndicate and publisher Movie Games revealed a new DLC coming to Drug Dealer Simulator 2, as you're getting the new Casino DLC. Just in case the name doesn't give it away, this is basically your chance to run a casino as part of your drug dealing operation. It's not a fancy one or a big-time joint by any means, but blackjack behind a locked door in an undisclosed location is still blackjack, and that means money. Money you need to help finance your business and act as a front in some ways. We have the finer details below of what you can expect from the DLC, but the team failed to put a release date on it, so we're not sure when it will arrive.

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 – Casino

What turns a person into a drug dealer? And a drug dealer into a casino top dog? Take a crack at the high-stakes gambling world with the Drug Dealer Simulator 2: Casino DLC! If the drug dealing underworld is not enough to satisfy your craving for money and power, now you have a chance to reach beyond! Are you ready to take your chances in a casino? And later – to take over its operation? Casino DLC introduces a brand new location and quests to Drug Dealer Simulator 2. Gain access to a VIP casino hidden away on a remote drilling rig located some distance away from the shores of Isla Sombra. Try your luck in five different gambling games:

Texas Hold'em Multiplayer

All-in Poker

Slot machines

Blackjack

Roulette

Caught your interest? How about owning the place and turning it into your personal piggy bank? Take on a quest that will turn you into a big-shot casino owner!

New location – drilling rig casino;

Five available gambling games, including co-op poker;

Two new quests that allow you to take over the casino.

