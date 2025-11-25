Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Drunkards Druggies & Delinquents, titmouse

Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents Comes Out This Friday

Just in time for the holidays, Titmouse has confirmed their latest board game, Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents, will be out this week

Titmouse has revealed that their latest board game, Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents, will be released this Friday. The team teased this a few months ago as a new take on having a fantasy adventure while also enjoying a drinking game with your friends. The game will be available in both a Basic Set and in a Deluxe Set, the latter of which you see here with several additional components to enhance the experience. We have more details below as the game will go on sale via Titmouse Stuff on November 28, starting at $65 for the Basic Set and $110 for the Deluxe Set.

Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents

In a mission to create the most unhinged story imaginable, Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents players take on the roles of unpredictable anti-heroes like the Whiskey Wizard, Blazebarian, Druid of the Flower, and other themed character classes as they're thrust into combat with monsters such as Weed Wraiths, Booze Hounds, and Drugbears! The collaborative gameplay stays fast and loose and the deeper players go, the weirder the world becomes, rewarding wild decisions and improv over anything resembling logic or strategy.

Quick to learn and perfect for game nights, campaign warm-ups, holiday hijinks, and everything in between, the game catapults players (sober or "altered") into the surreal and ridiculous. With 12 Classes to choose from, each with a base stat profile, two attack types, a special skill, and a unique trait, and the ability to customize equipment and items, survival equates to more pandemonium.

A zine-style Game Master (GM) guide packed with quest prompts, faction lore, optional "House Chaos" rules, and DIY mechanics that reward ridiculous behavior, punish logic, and favor storytelling over math

Custom adversary and item cards that introduce everything from "Magic Edibles of Doubt" to "Cranky Talking Furniture"

The Deluxe Edition includes exclusive pre-generated Delinquent character sheets featuring off-the-wall archetypes like the "Dwarven Hypeman" or "Witch Who Thinks It's Her Birthday"

