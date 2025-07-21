Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: Descenders Next, Ragesquid

Descenders Next Officially Released For PC & Xbox

Descenders Next has finally been released this week, as you can shred in this latest extreme sports title on PC, Xbox, and on Game Pass

Article Summary Descenders Next officially launches on PC, Xbox, and Game Pass, bringing a fresh take on extreme sports.

Start shredding in new snowboarding and mountainboarding modes with unique gameplay for each sport.

Explore huge, procedurally-generated mountains and crafted parks with full online multiplayer support.

Unlock boards, gear, and rewards as you complete challenges—all set to a new Monstercat drum & bass soundtrack.

Indie game developer RageSquid and publisher No More Robots have finally released their snowboarding game Descenders Next this week. We haven't heard a ton about the game until recently, when they started making rumblings about its release. But the game is out today on PC via Steam, as well as Xbox via the consoles and Game Pass. Enjoy the latest trailer here before you go shred the gnar.

Descenders Next

Descenders Next is the natural evolution of the original experience. We asked ourselves: Where do we go from Descenders? How do we deliver the same feel, the same sense of speed, but expand beyond mountain biking? From there, the idea of perfecting the fluidity of numerous sports was born. When Descenders Next launches in 2025, it will begin life with a focus on boarding sports. Players will learn to conquer the snowy caps through tight, effortless snowboarding action before taking to the highlands with the grittier feel of mountainboarding. Each sport will feel and handle completely different to the others, meaning players will have to learn to tackle and master every nook and cranny of Next.

Descenders Next will already be as meaty as Descenders when it launches, with full online multiplayer action, tons of tricks and grinds to pull off, and multiple huge biomes to explore. Players will earn rep as they scale the mountain, and use that to buy new boards, kits, helmets, goggles and more to customize their rider. Last time around, Descenders provided both procedurally-generated tracks, as well as a selection of hand-crafted parks. With Descenders Next we've brought it all together with a more natural experience, as players will tackle procedural off-piste mountains that chain together into tight, winding parks and vistas.

The parks, in particular, will provide fresh new challenges while also acting as Next's playgrounds of fun. Sometimes, you'll be required to dash down the mountain with your friends as quickly as possible, while other times, you'll be aiming to focus on your tricks and perfect landings. Scavenger hunts will see players exploring every inch of the mountain and unlocking special rewards for those who venture the deepest. Top it all off with an absolutely banging soundtrack from Monstercat, and you've got even more reasons to spend hours on the slopes, chilling out to the latest in drum and bass hits.

