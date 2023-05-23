Dubium Will Be Released Into Steam Early Access On June 14th Dubium will finally be released on Steam on June 14th, but it will be in Early Access as the team works to finish the game.

Indie game developer and publisher MUMO Studio revealed late tonight that they will be releasing Dubium into Steam's Early Access starting on June 14th. Players will be able to experience a totally refined version of the game compared to previous tests, which includes a brand new playable character, fresh character cosmetics, an enhanced Battle Pass, a lobby chatting system, and a slew of updates. Those looking to try it can play the game for $15. We have more info on the beta below along with a new trailer.

"Dubium's Early Access release includes plenty of new features for those gutsy enough to launch into outer space with treacherous fellow mercenaries. At launch, players will have the chance to unlock new cosmetics for characters, accessories, and gadgets, plus handy customizations for specialized character gear. To improve the experience for new players, MUMO Studio refined the player tutorial alongside general enhancements such as updates to inventory management, AI responses, matchmaking, daily missions, loot, and more. MUMO Studio will also add a new playable character to the game's roster of Frontiers. An ex-hunter with expert knowledge of traps (not to mention a clinical case of germophobia and OCD), Archie Lang joins Dubium's crew at Early Access alongside its core members: Sobok Ee, the ambitious diver; Jessica Fernandez, the ex-soldier; Ryan Goldman the white collar psychopath, Zack Zhou the infamous hacker, and Sergei Tulinov the capricious former wrestler."

"Dubium is a five-player asymmetrical co-op game set in a near-future sci-fi universe. Five space-faring Frontiers must board a derelict space station and complete missions for their mercenary employer, Shadd Enterprise. The trick is, one of the Frontiers is working for Shadd's biggest challenger, Blamane! Survive the Traitor while repairing vital systems, then make your escape— either by working as a team or looking out for yourself. Defeating the Traitor just forces Blamane to compromise a different teammate, so trust no one! Survival holds the promise of a big payday and future space-gigs."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!