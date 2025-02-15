Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dunebound Tactics, Terahard

Dunebound Tactics Receives New Free Demo On Steam

You can play a free demo of Dunebound Tactics right now on Steam, as the team continues to work on the game for a release later this year

Article Summary Play the new free demo of Dunebound Tactics on Steam now.

Explore a waterless world as a resourceful scavenger.

Experience unique runs with turn-based, strategic combat.

Recruit allies, battle factions, and make tough choices.

Indie game developer and publisher Terahard has released a free demo for their latest game, Dunebound Tactics. The game has you playing as a scavenger sailing around the deserts in a ship that has been designed to navigate a waterless world, trying to find a new home among the waste. The demo will give you a small sample of what you can expect without getting into the deeper mechanics as you fight enemies, traverse the sands, and attempt to find your way. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to see when this game might come out.

Dunebound Tactics

Lead your band of survivors on a perilous trek across unforgiving sands in search of a new home. Battle ruthless factions, scavenge dwindling resources, and make life-or-death choices in Dunebound Tactics, a Roguelite Turn-Based Tactical RPG. Wield the power of Elios. With it, create or destroy.

Each Run a Stepping Stone: Your previous mishaps, crushing defeats, or triumphs will contribute to your next run, either in the form of modules or potentially even survivors, as you find the previous caravan's wreck.

Dynamic world generation: Whether in combat or roaming through the sands – battlefields, locations, or quests will challenge you in new and unexpected ways, making each run unique.

Whether in combat or roaming through the sands – battlefields, locations, or quests will challenge you in new and unexpected ways, making each run unique. Strategic Turn-Based Combat: Manipulate a fully destructible and reshapable terrain to mold the battlefield and seize the advantage.

Manipulate a fully destructible and reshapable terrain to mold the battlefield and seize the advantage. Friends: Rescue & recruit lost souls to bolster your numbers, but remember, your caravan has limited seats. With a roster of 15 distinct classes and 16 unique traits that enhance skills, stats, or add abilities, every run offers a fresh experience.

Rescue & recruit lost souls to bolster your numbers, but remember, your caravan has limited seats. With a roster of 15 distinct classes and 16 unique traits that enhance skills, stats, or add abilities, every run offers a fresh experience. Fuel: Decide whether to heal your wounded in the infirmary after battle takes its toll or extract the Elios from their bodies, leaving them mere husks, to fuel your ambitions or power the caravan's engine.

Decide whether to heal your wounded in the infirmary after battle takes its toll or extract the Elios from their bodies, leaving them mere husks, to fuel your ambitions or power the caravan's engine. Foes: Between the Imperials and the Arcanists, your party must face 40 enemy classes in a desperate fight for a better tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!