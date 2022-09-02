Chromatic Games revealed they will be releasing a new update for Dungeon Defenders: Awakened this coming October. The team didn't really have anything to show as of yet for this; all we do know is that it will expand on the world within the game as this entirely free expansion includes three new maps and a returning boss in a Sandworm. You'll also be getting two never-before-seen heroes added to the mix, as well as a new enemy type you'll encounter. Plus several quality-of-life improvements such as player trading, cross-saves, and an increased level cap. The free update will be coming to the game this October.

