Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Is Getting Released In June

Kalypso Media announced this week that Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection will officially be released for PC this June. This update is everything under one roof as you are getting the base game (along with all the free content updates) and all seven expansions which include: Once Upon a Time, Evil of the Caribbean, Lord of the Kings, Clash of Gods, An Unexpected DLC, Famous Last Words, and A Multitude of Maps. This also includes the fan-favorite sardonic narrator and the addition of cooperative mode which allows two players to team up and take on Absolute Evil together (or fail together). You can read more about the collection below as well as check out the trailer as it will be released on June 26th, 2020.

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection is the ultimate edition of the latest instalment in the popular Dungeons strategy series. Build and manage your own dungeon as an evil Dungeon Lord, recruit new monsters and place cunning traps for unsuspecting adventurers – all while spreading your evil influence and conquering a vast over-world in the comprehensive story campaign. Enjoy a staggering amount of content spread across single player, multiplayer and skirmish modes with this collection spanning the base game, the complete history of content updates and all seven expansion packs! Experience the critically acclaimed dungeon manager in its full glory, mastering your subterranean dungeon and venturing out into the over-world with a cast of unforgettable characters in an epic tale of the everlasting fight between Good and Evil!

Contains the expansion packs 'Once Upon a Time', 'Evil of the Caribbean', 'Lord of the Kings', 'Clash of Gods', 'An Unexpected DLC', 'Famous Last Words' and 'A Multitude of Maps', along with a new skirmish map pack and all previous content updates.

50+ missions, randomly generated maps, co-op mode for two players, competitive multiplayer, more rooms, more monsters and more unique abilities.

The fan-favourite Dungeons narrator is back with his unmistakable voice, continuing the Dungeons legacy in the best way possible.