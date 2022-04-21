Dungeons & Dragons Announces New Dragonlance Campaign

During the D&D Direct livestream, Wizards of the Coast revealed that they will be releasing a Dragonlance campaign for Dungeons & Dragons. Fans of the long-running novel series will have a chance to play a new major campaign setting that will take place in the same world as the original stories. To be clear about this new campaign, this is not a reboot or a remake of anything involving previous stories. In fact, this campaign will be held during the main story of the Dragonlance tales, during the War of the Lance. According to the team, you will not need prior knowledge of the novels or the characters in order to play it, as this will allow you to play a game in the middle of these events and experience an adventure unique to your party, while also being a part of the story to a degree.

Details on the campaign are sketchy at the moment, but what we do know is that there will be two major releases for it coming in late 2022. The first will be a book called Shadow Of The Dragon Queen, and the other appears to be a board game which will be called Warriors Of Krynn. Apparently, the idea of bringing Dragonlance back to Dungeons & Dragons has been in discussion for years, but only within the past two years had the team finally decided to make the leap and bring this campaign to life in the current 5th Edition setting. There's no official release date or pricing on anything yet, we're basically on standby to find out anything new, which probably won't happen until late Summer at best. But no matter what, it looks like this will be a major addition to the franchise for many fans who grew up with the books and never played the game.