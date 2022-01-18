Dungeons & Dragons: Monsters Of The Multiverse Announced

Wizards of the Coast has announced a new rule book coming to Dungeons & Dragons as we're getting Monsters Of The Multiverse. The book will be giving DM's and players alike access to a ton of new monsters, many of which have only been available in specific adventures being special creatures to find or encounters to have, as well as many who are either making their first appearance in a book like this or that have been unearthed from previous editions of the game. The book will serve as another companion piece to the several ruleset books that have come out for 5th Edition. The book is also getting released as part of a Rules Expansion Gift Set, which will include two of the game's most popular ruleset books: Xanathar's Guide to Everything and Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. Which will be released in two different versions that you can see below, a standard look and an alternative white version.

Due to the way the pandemic has shaped up and how printing schedules have been messed up, the gift sets (which include the new book) will actually come out first in hobby stores, select retailers, and online on January 25th, 2022. The singular edition of MotM will be released on May 17th, 2022, which you can pre-order now at the link above.

Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse Monsters of the Multiverse is a comprehensive resource for players and Dungeon Masters alike, containing over 30 updated player character races from various sources including Volo's Guide to Monsters, The Tortle Package, and Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes. Also included is a massive bestiary with over 250 redesigned monsters and stat blocks, all for use in any D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set Expanded Rules. Expanded Foes. Expanded Adventure! The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set is a perfect addition for the Dungeon Masters and D&D players in your life (or yourself, of course) who want to level up their libraries beyond the core rulebooks. The set contains new printings of Xanathar's Guide to Everything, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, and a new volume, Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which collects and revises tons of D&D material released since the launch of fifth edition into one convenient tome. Those three books plus a Dungeon Master's Screen are all contained in a beautiful slipcase. The Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set will be available on store shelves starting on January 25, 2022, with standard covers by Grzegorz Rutkowski (Monsters of the Multiverse, DM's Screen and slipcase), Magali Villeneuve (Tasha's), and Jason Rainville (Xanathar's) featuring a shiny foil treatment. The new alternate covers, designed by Joy Ang, feature a distinctive design and soft-touch finish and are available exclusively in game stores.