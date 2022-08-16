Dungeons & Dragons Releases Spelljams Soundtrack Album

Wizards of the Coast has released a new Dungeons & Dragons digital and vinyl album with music label Kill Rock Stars called Spelljams. This is an album of music created entire with the latest expansion in mind, Spelljammer: Adventures In Space. All of these are original songs you'll hear this year from bands like Magic Sword, Shabazz Palaces, and OSEES. Spelljams features a double LP's worth of tracks, all produced by Chris Funk, the guitarist from The Decemberists, who also plays D&D with many in the Portland music scene. Chris Perkins, the story architect at D&D and lead designer of Spelljammer, worked with Funk on this album to bring about a Flash Gordon-esque vibe to it. You can download the digital version right now, with the physical vinyl version coming out in four different themes coming out later this year.

"You know what they like on the Rock of Bral?" asked Perkins, referring to a location in Spelljammer. "Rock music! The brilliant Chris Funk has assembled a motley crew of bards to create Spelljams—music inspired by our newest Spelljammer adventure, Light of Xaryxis. I encourage Dungeon Masters use Spelljams as background music during their D&D game sessions or listen to it while dreaming up future hijinks. Everyone else: enjoy the music of Wildspace!"

"Helping facilitate bringing this world to life through music and the amazing artists' visions that were selected was an honor of a lifetime," said Funk. "I am of the opinion when people think of Dungeons & Dragons that there is a preconceived underscore of what these worlds might sound like. With this bold return to Spelljammer we were excited to push the boundaries deep into Wildspace, working with artists from diverse musical backgrounds that could challenge what music in the multiverse of the world's greatest roleplaying game might sound like. Each artist was given a character or plot prompt from the storyline, then challenged to write an original composition based on Light of Xaryxis. We hope you enjoy the result!"