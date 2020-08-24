Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Next Book: Tasha's Cauldron Of Everything

This morning, Wizards of the Coast revealed their next installment to Dungeons & Dragons with Tasha's Cauldron Of Everything. This will be the first set of expanded rules added to the game in nearly three years, the last one being Xanathar's Guide To Everything. Much like that guide, you're getting a little something of everything in here. First off, every character class will receive newly expanded subclasses to give you even more options of what to play as, no matter what you choose. Speaking of which, the Artificer class has officially been refined and everything you need to know about making one is in this book. There will be several character options added including new class features and feats, as well as the ability to customize your character's origin story and modifying their racial traits.

Magic tattoos have also been introduced to give your characters a boost as long as they're willing to be branded. There's also expanded rules options for people willing to experiment with the game like having supernatural environments to travel through. (Say like… an Eldritch Storm?) One of the fun additions to this book is a set of puzzles that you can spring on your unsuspecting adventurers. These will give you a little variety and a chance to test their brainpower and ability to work as a group. Here's a brief quote about this next book from D&D's Jeremy Crawford.

"The special witchcraft of Tasha's Cauldron Of Everything is the freedom it gives you to personalize your D&D character in new ways," said Jeremy Crawford, the book's lead designer and the principal rules designer of Dungeons & Dragons. "D&D adventurers are exceptional, and this book gives you the tools to make them and their story even more extraordinary."

Tasha's Cauldron Of Everything will be released on November 17th, 2020, with the primary cover being designed by Magali Villeneuve and an alternative cover designed by Wylie Beckert. As usual, the latter only being sold through local game stores. You can pre-order the book now through D&D's website or through multiple retailers.