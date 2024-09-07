Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games | Tagged: Aabria Iyengar, d&d, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Erika Ishii, felicia day

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern To Get Special Guests

Felicia Day, Aabria Iyengar, and Erika Ishii will each join Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern for special performances

Article Summary Felicia Day, Aabria Iyengar, and Erika Ishii to join The Twenty-Sided Tavern for special performances.

Felicia Day's dates: September 19-24, Aabria Iyengar: September 26-October 7, Erika Ishii: December 5-17.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern is a live, immersive D&D experience licensed by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

Audience members participate actively, influencing the story through real-time choices and interactions.

The live stage performance Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern has announced three special guests will join them for limited performances. Showpath Entertainment revealed that Felicia Day, Aabria Iyengar, and Erika Ishii will all participate in the show, taking part in the madcap original adventure with their own unique characters. However, they won't be together; they will each join the production on different dates as individual guests. Felicia will be a part of the show from September 19-24, with Aabria stepping in next from September 26 to October 7, while Erika will be a part of the show from December 5-17.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Under license by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an immersive theatrical experience that combines the magic of Dungeons & Dragons with the excitement of live performance. Audience members are not just spectators but active participants, guiding the story and determining the fate of the characters. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of role-playing games, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern promises an unforgettable journey. The addition of these three immensely talented guest players is a testament to Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern's commitment to providing diverse and engaging experiences for its audiences. Each performance is a standalone, audience-driven adventure where attendees influence the story's direction through real-time choices and interactions.

"We are honored that these three massively talented performers have accepted our invitation to come play with us this fall," says Executive Producer and Co-Creator David Carpenter. "It's been our dream from the beginning that we would be able to invite D&D friends from across the country to share the stage with us and these three brave adventurers have accepted the call. Audiences are going to get to see three of their favorite performers do a whole new style of D&D live on stage. It's going to be absolutely magical."

