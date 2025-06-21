Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dustwind Studios, Dustwind: Resistance, Z-Software

Dustwind: Resistance Has Launched For PC & Consoles

Dustwind: Resistance has been released this week, as you have a chance to lead a squad in solo tactical matches for consoles and PC

Lead a tactical squad and loyal dog Diesel in real-time combat against brutal raider armies.

New campaign, enhanced mechanics, rebalanced weapons, and refined user interface improvements.

Use stealth, heavy weapons, turrets, and armored vehicles to complete high-stakes missions.

Indie game developer Dustwind Studios and publisher Z-Software have officially launched Dustwind: Resistance for PC and consoles this week. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a single-player tactical squad game in which you'll lead a team into multiple missions, using their specific skills to get the job done. Enjoy the trailer above as you can play it now on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Dustwind: Resistance

Dustwind: Resistance is a real-time tactics game with pause functionality, set in a harsh post-apocalyptic world. Players command a squad of warriors and a loyal dog named Diesel to fight back against a ruthless raider army. Using a mix of combat tools and skills—including stealth, traps, heavy weapons, turrets, or a massive armored car—players complete high-stakes missions to defend their home and secure their people's freedom. The game introduces a brand-new campaign and refined single-player focus within the Dustwind universe, featuring updated gameplay mechanics, new and rebalanced weapons, character system enhancements, and a streamlined user interface. Environments are more varied, and quality-of-life improvements help deliver a smoother and more engaging experience.

Lead a squad of warriors and your loyal dog, Diesel, against a brutal raider army. Pause and issue orders at any time. Choose your weapons, skills, and tactics. Shoot, chop, kick, or bite. Go in guns blazing or use stealth. Set traps, throw grenades, or crush enemies with an armored car. Deploy turrets and barricades to defend your home. Complete risky missions in raider-infested locations. Do whatever it takes to repel the invaders and secure your people's freedom. The only thing you can't do is surrender. Dustwind: Resistance delivers a brand-new story in the Dustwind universe, along with major improvements over the original game:

A new full-length campaign

Now focused and refined exclusively for the single-player experience

A streamlined UI for smoother gameplay

New and revamped skills and game mechanics

Character system updates

More varied environments featured in the new campaign

Numerous unique weapons added, plus a full weapon rebalance

Tons of small improvements (bug fixes, quality-of-life tweaks, and general refinements)

