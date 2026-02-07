Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, TiMi Studio Group
Call of Duty: Mobile Announces Season 2: Lunar Charge
Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed their plans for the next themed season, as Season 2: Lunar Charge will arrive this Wednesday
Article Summary
- Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Lunar Charge launches with a Chinese New Year theme and new content.
- Fan-favorite Plunder mode comes to Battle Royale, letting squads race to collect $1 million first.
- DMZ: Recon sees new events, including the Five Gods of Wealth contract and a Velikan boss battle.
- Players can now loot Mythic Weapon Parts for exclusive weapon trials on Serpent Island and Building 21.
Activision and TiMi Studio Group have revealed their plans for the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 2: Lunar Charge has been announced. Aside from being themed around the Chinese New Year, players will see a return of the fan-favorite mode Plunder, as well as new content and updates across DMZ: Recon, Multiplayer, and Battle Royale. We have many of the updates below as you can get the full details on their blog, with the season set to launch on February 11, 2026.
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Lunar Charge
DMZ: Recon Updates
Enemy reinforcements have landed near a missile site. When this new event appears, it's up to you and your squad to clear out the foes stationed around multiple possible marked sites in order to activate the nearby computer and launch a missile at the moving train. Time will be of the essence as destroying the train will alert every player in the match. Get there ASAP to claim the goods on the smoldering train, including a special package that can be lockpicked for high quality loot
New Contract Event — Five Gods of Wealth
As part of Season 2's collaboration themed around the Five Gods of Wealth, this in-game event challenges Operators to collect a new contract available on Serpent Island maps. Find the Five Gods of Wealth contract, activate it, and collect items from each marked location. Once all items are collected you and your squad can summon the Five Gods of Wealth in order to exchange the items for money.
New Boss (Building 21)
New Mythic Constellation — Weapon Trials
Get your chance to try out a variety of Mythic Weapon Blueprints by finding new Mythic Weapon Parts, lootable items that are found throughout both the Serpent Island and Building 21 DMZ: Recon maps. Successfully extracting a with Mythic Weapon Part will let you exchange that item for a three day trial for a select Mythic Weapon.
New Battle Royale LTM: Plunder
Cash Up
Earn cash by searching supply crates far and wide, securing Airdrop Crates, completing Contracts, and eliminating enemy players who will drop a portion of their cash when taken out. In Plunder, all Operators respawn after death, leading to a more action-packed experience as the player count remains high throughout the match until a squad reaches the required cash amount to secure victory.
Hunt the Leaders
To help even the score, the highest-cash player on the top squad, along with the top two highest-cash players overall, will be marked on the map for all to see. In-game announcements will also broadcast when any squad reaches 50% and then 90% of the $1 million goal.
Deposit Your Earnings
Secure your earned cash by utilizing Cash Balloons and Deposit Helicopters. Cash Balloons can be purchased at Buy Stations and can hold $150k each, whereas Deposit Helicopters can be summoned at fixed locations around the map and have no cash limit. Note that a global alert notifies all players when a Deposit Helicopter is being called in.
Bonus Round
Once any squad's total cash reserves exceed $1 million, the bonus round begins. A three-minute timer will start counting down, and during that time, all earned cash is multiplied by x1.5. Squads who have already secured $1 million can continue collecting cash at this point to increase their total assets. After the bonus round ends, each squad's final deposited plus carried cash is totaled, declaring the richest squad the winner of the match.