Call of Duty: Mobile Announces Season 2: Lunar Charge

Cash Up

Earn cash by searching supply crates far and wide, securing Airdrop Crates, completing Contracts, and eliminating enemy players who will drop a portion of their cash when taken out. In Plunder, all Operators respawn after death, leading to a more action-packed experience as the player count remains high throughout the match until a squad reaches the required cash amount to secure victory.

Hunt the Leaders

To help even the score, the highest-cash player on the top squad, along with the top two highest-cash players overall, will be marked on the map for all to see. In-game announcements will also broadcast when any squad reaches 50% and then 90% of the $1 million goal.

Deposit Your Earnings

Secure your earned cash by utilizing Cash Balloons and Deposit Helicopters. Cash Balloons can be purchased at Buy Stations and can hold $150k each, whereas Deposit Helicopters can be summoned at fixed locations around the map and have no cash limit. Note that a global alert notifies all players when a Deposit Helicopter is being called in.

Bonus Round

Once any squad's total cash reserves exceed $1 million, the bonus round begins. A three-minute timer will start counting down, and during that time, all earned cash is multiplied by x1.5. Squads who have already secured $1 million can continue collecting cash at this point to increase their total assets. After the bonus round ends, each squad's final deposited plus carried cash is totaled, declaring the richest squad the winner of the match.